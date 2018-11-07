Newcastle transfer news: Rafa Benitez 'to battle' West Ham and Everton for Porto winger, fitness update on key trio

Newcastle United were linked with a move for Algerian winger Yacine Brahimi earlier this week, with reports he could go for as little as £5million in January.

Reports in Portugal claim Newcastle are among a host of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the attacker with West Ham United and Everton also tracking him.

The 28-year-old FC Porto winger, who plays on the left or up front, is out of contract next summer so could move for a cut-price deal when the transfer window opens in January.

Read more: For the latest NUFC news click here

Meanwhile, Rafa Benitez has given an injury update ahead of Bournemouth’s visit to St James’s Park.

Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey and Yoshinori Muto were all forced off against Watford last weekend.

Lascelles, Newcastle United’s captain, wasn’t able to continue because of a shoulder problem, while Shelvey and Muto limped off with muscular problems. Newcastle went on to win 1-0.

United manager Benitez feels that Lascelles has a chance of playing on Saturday.

“It was a light training session, and Jamaal could train,” said Benitez.

Shelvey and Muto, however, are still getting treatment.

“The other two had treatment, so we will see,” added Benitez.

“It will be difficult for them this weekend, but we will see, little by little, how they progress.”

Read more: For the latest NUFC news click here

And finally, Newcastle United Under-23s will begin their defence of the Techflow Marine Northumberland Senior Cup against Blyth Spartans in February.

United’s youngsters will face Alun Armstrong’s men in the last-eight tie at Whitley Park on Tuesday, 5th February (KO 7.30pm).

Ben Dawson’s side beat Morpeth Town in last year’s final at St. James’s Park, and will be looking to defend their crown for the first time since 2012.