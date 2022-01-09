The Magpies suffered defeat in the FA Cup third round yesterday and have been knocked out by Cambridge United after a 1-0 loss at St. James’ Park.

The two teams hadn't come head to head since a First Division clash in April 1993 and haven’t lost against the League One side since 1984.

Newcastle will now look ahead to their Premier League tie against Watford next weekend.

This is the best of today’s Premier League rumours...

1. Aston Villa bid for Scottish teen Aston Villa have submitted a bid for Dundee United youngster Kerr Smith. The 17-year-old made his senior debut for the Scottish club in February last year and has made 11 appearances since. (Football Insider)

2. Spurs plan £18m bid for Wolves winger Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning an £18 million bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore. The Spain international hasn't scored a goal since May last year. (Daily Mail)

3. Red Devils monitoring Brazilian youngster Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in signing Palmeiras' teenager Endrick. The 15-year-old went viral this week after scoring a wonder goal for the Brazilian side's youth team. (Daily Star)

4. Yves Bissouma's price tag revealed Brighton & Hove Albion will reportedly demand £50 million for Yves Bissouma if he is to leave the club in January. Aston Villa are thought to be keen on a move for the midfielder. (Daily Mail)