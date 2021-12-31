Ousmane Dembele has been linked with moving to Newcastle United on a free-transfer (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Here’s some of the latest NUFC-related gossip from around the web with the January market set to reopen.

Toon preparing for ‘window of madness’

While Newcastle will be looking to strengthen their defensive options in the New Year, they have also been linked with Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout.

Veretout is a regular under Jose Mourinho for the Serie A side, having started 18 out of 19 league games so far this campaign.

According to Italian outlet FootMercato, Newcastle are interested in the 28-year-old and the Magpies’ Saudi Arabian owners are preparing a 'window of madness.’

Veretout endured a disappointing spell at Aston Villa after signing for the club in 2015 but has got his career back on track in Italy.

Turkish winger linked

Another player said to be on Newcastle's radar is Besiktas winger Cyle Larin.

According to Turkish daily newspaper Takvim via Inside Futbol, the Magpies are due to hold talks over a potential deal for the Canadian international.

The 26-year-old will be out of contract in the summer.

‘Massive’ offer for Barcelona forward

Finally, it’s been claimed Newcastle have made a ‘massive’ offer to Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Reports in Spain have hinted that Dembele's preference would be to stay in Barcelona, where he has endured multiple injury setbacks.

Yet according to SportItalia, talks with Barca have stalled once again, with Newcastle keen to take advantage of the situation.

The 24-year-old will also be out of contract at the end of the season.

