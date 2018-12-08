Newcastle U21s handed derby with Sunderland in Checkatrade Trophy

Newcastle United U21s will face Sunderland in the last sixteen of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Ben Dawson's young side were paired with the Black Cats in the northern half of the draw, which was made live on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday this afternoon.

The tie will take place at the Stadium of Light after Sunderland were drawn out first and is set to be played on the week commencing January 7

Newcastle United have already brushed off Notts County, Grimsby, Doncaster Rovers and Macclesfield in the competition and are now just three games away from a trip to Wembley.

But they will face a stern test against the Black Cats, who remain favourites to win the competition.