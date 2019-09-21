Newcastle United 0 Brighton 0 LIVE: No changes for Magpies after break; booed off at half-time
This afternoon Newcastle United take on Brighton & Hove Albion looking to secure only their second win of the Premier League season.
By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 15:29 pm
Updated
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 18:33 pm
Jetro Willems got the Magpies’ only goal of the game last weekend when they were beaten 3-1 at Anfield – and the left-back is expected to be joined in the matchday 18 by fellow summer signings Andy Carroll and Allan Saint-Maximin.
The game comes around too soon for youngster Sean Longstaff, though. While Fabian Schar is FIT.
Our writers Liam Kennedy and Miles Starforth are at St James’s Park this afternoon – stay tuned for LIVE match build up, action and reaction on Tyneside.