Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United player ratings: THREE 8s as Magpies put in best performance under Eddie Howe

Newcastle United drew 1-1 against Manchester United at St James’s Park on Monday evening – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 27th December 2021, 10:14 pm

Allan Saint-Maximin opened the scoring after seven minutes to give Newcastle an early lead before substitute Edinson Cavani equalised for Manchester United in the second half.

The Magpies pushed for a winner but were held thanks to a number of fine saves from Red Devils goalkeeper David De Gea.

Here are Dominic Scurr’s Newcastle United player ratings from the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Parried a dipping shot from Rashford but had little else to do except pick the ball from out of his net.

2. Emil Krafth - 6

Coped surprisingly well with Manchester United's attacking threat. Booked.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 7

Made a couple of good blocks and was a presence at the back. An improved display.

4. Fabian Schar - 7

Stood strong at the back when needed and brought the ball out well on occasion.

