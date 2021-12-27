Allan Saint-Maximin opened the scoring after seven minutes to give Newcastle an early lead before substitute Edinson Cavani equalised for Manchester United in the second half.
The Magpies pushed for a winner but were held thanks to a number of fine saves from Red Devils goalkeeper David De Gea.
Here are Dominic Scurr’s Newcastle United player ratings from the match…
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Page 1 of 4