Allan Saint-Maximin opened the scoring after seven minutes to give Newcastle an early lead before substitute Edinson Cavani equalised for Manchester United in the second half.

The Magpies pushed for a winner but were held thanks to a number of fine saves from Red Devils goalkeeper David De Gea.

Here are Dominic Scurr’s Newcastle United player ratings from the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Parried a dipping shot from Rashford but had little else to do except pick the ball from out of his net. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Emil Krafth - 6 Coped surprisingly well with Manchester United's attacking threat. Booked. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Made a couple of good blocks and was a presence at the back. An improved display. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Fabian Schar - 7 Stood strong at the back when needed and brought the ball out well on occasion. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales