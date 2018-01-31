Newcastle United 1 Burnley 1: Kenedy shines, but winless run at home goes on

Newcastle United were denied a first home Premier League win more than three months by a late Sam Vokes goal.

Vokes came off the bench to cancel out Jamaal Lascelles second-half opener.

New signing Kenedy was handed his debut in the game, while Mikel Merino was recalled to the starting XI.

And the winger, signed on loan from Chelsea, put in an impressive performance. Kenedy had a shot turned on to the post and also won a penalty, which Joselu couldn't convert.

The breakthrough came in the 65th minute from a corner won by Kenedy. The 21-year-old delivered a ball which was headed past Nick Pope by Lascelles.

Burnley manager soon sent on Vokes, and the striker headed an 85th-minute corner in off Karl Darlow.

The result moved the club up one place to 14th place in the league ahead of Sunday's game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Merino, Diame; Atsu (Murphy, 64), Perez (Gayle, 85), Kenedy (Ritchie, 72); Joselu. Subs not used: Woodman, Manquillo, Hayden, Shelvey.

BURNLEY: Pope, Taylor, Cork, Mee, Barnes, Hendrick, Berg Gudmundsson (K'Koudou, 83), Westwood (Vokes, 70), Bardsley, Long, Arfield (Lennon, 60). Subs not used: Lowton, Ulvestad, Wells, Lindegaard.

Goal: Lascelles 65, Vokes 85

Bookings: Yedlin, Barnes 63

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

Attendance: 50,174