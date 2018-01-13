Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 1: Joselu comes off bench to claim a point

Joselu came off the bench to claim a point for Newcastle United on a frustrating afternoon at St James's Park.

Joselu's second-half strike saw Rafa Benitez's side draw 1-1 against Swansea City.

Jonjo Shelvey, left, and Ayoze Perez

The result saw the club drop a places in the Premier League to 14th ahead of next weekend's game away to leaders Manchester City.

United's players, however, left the field disappointed not to have taken all three points, having created a series of good first-half chances.

Dwight Gayle, Ayoze Perez and Paul Dummett all went close in the game, which was watched by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Newcastle dominated the first half, but could take their chances. Gayle directed an early header from a Dummett cross at Lukasz Fabianski. The striker put another header wide after a good run to the byline from Perez.

Dummett shot over from a Christian Atsu cross, and Perez forced another save from Fabianski.

Swansea had few opportunities of their own, though they had a strong penalty claim waved away when Mohamed Diame stopped a shot from Mike van der Hoorn with his arm.

Newcastle couldn't force a breakthrough after the break, and the visitors took the lead in the 61st minute.

Van der Hoorn delivered a ball from the right for Ayew, who forced a reaction save from Darlow with a header. The forward reacted first to the rebound and headed it home to open the scoring.

Benitez reacted by replacing Gayle with Joselu, and four minutes later United were level.

Perez ran to the byline and his low cross was deflected to Joselu at the far post. The striker turned and shot across Fabianski and into the far corner of the net.

United pressed for a winner in the last 10 minutes, but they couldn't find a winner.

And they had DeAndre Yedlin to thank for an injury-time goal-line clearance from visiting substitute Wilfried Bony.

And the club is just three points above the relegation zone ahead of their visit to the Etihad Stadium.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey (Merino, 82), Diame, Atsu; Perez, Gayle (Joselu, 64). Subs not used: Elliot, Haidara, Manquillo, Hayden, Murphy.

SWANSEA CITY: Fabianski, Sung-Yueng, van der Hoorn (Roberts, 64), Mawson, Dyer (Narsingh, 85), Carroll, Olsson, Clucas, Ayew, Bartley, McBurnie (Bony, 70). Subs not used: Nordfeldt, Fer, Fernandez, Mesa.

Goals: Ayew 61, Joselu 68

Bookings: Bartley 10, Mawson 82, Ayew 90

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

Attendance: 51,444