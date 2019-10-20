Newcastle United fans will love these photos from the 1980s.

Newcastle United in the 1980s: 20 retro photos of Kevin Keegan, Micky Quinn, Dave Beasant & more!

We’re back with another 20 iconic and retro Newcastle United photos!

This time, the Shields Gazette has delved deep into the photo archives to bring readers some cracking pictures of the Magpies in the 1980s.

The period saw fan favourites Micky Quinn, Peter Beardsley, Chris Waddle, Paul Gascoigne and ex-England captain Kevin Keegan don the famous black and white stripes.

With managers such as Jack Charlton and then Willie McFaul, Newcastle remained in the top-flight until relegation to the second-tier in 1989.

To take a trip down memory lane, simply scroll down and click through the pages to view the stunning photos.

1. 1981

John Anderson during a photo-call held at St James'' Park in Newcastle, England.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

2. 1986

Paul GascoigneJan Molby of Liverpool sprawled on the ground during a Division One match at St James's Park. Liverpool won the match 2-0.

Photo: Simon Bruty

3. 1988

Paul Gascoigne runs with the ball during a Mercantile Credit Centenary Challenge fixture against Tranmere Rovers held at Wembley Stadium. Tranmere Rovers won the match 2-0.

Photo: Dan Smith

4. 1987

Newcastle United player Glyn Hodges pictured with a pint in the player's lounge, after the League Divison One match between Newcastle and Wimbledon at St James's Park. Hodges, who had just arrived at the club from Wimbledon, played only 7 times for the Magpies before moving back down south to Watford.

Photo: Getty Images

