We’re already into the second international break of the season with Newcastle sitting seventh in the Premier League table with 12 points after seven games. The Magpies have also progressed to the last-16 of the Carabao Cup with wins over Nottingham Forest and AFC Wimbledon.

Despite a positive start in terms of results, Newcastle have largely struggled when it comes to performance levels.

Nine games in total is hardly a large sample size but we’ll look at every Newcastle player who has started at least one game so far this season. That rules out Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Alex Murphy, Lewis Miley and Callum Wilson from being considered.

Vlachodimos is the only player of those to have played any first-team minutes this season as he came off the bench and kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 Carabao Cup win against AFC Wimbledon earlier this month. The Greek international has otherwise struggled to get a look in with the 0-0 draw against Everton last time out the only time he has been included as part of Newcastle’s matchday squad in the Premier League so far.

Here are our Newcastle United player ratings from the season so far...

Nick Pope - 7.5 An error against Fulham and the well-documented distribution issues aside, it has been a strong start to the season for Nick Pope in the Newcastle goal.

Martin Dubravka - 4.5 You have to feel for Dubravka after playing regularly in Pope's absence last season, he is now back down the pecking order. The one start he was given in the Carabao Cup saw him pick up a knee injury. He was very unlucky though did keep a clean sheet in the opening 45 minutes against Wimbledon!

Kieran Trippier - 6.5 Initially out of the starting line-up with Tino Livramento favoured, Kieran Trippier fought his way back into the side and made a decent impact on his return. Was also a calm head off the bench in the matches Livramento started. Currently sidelined with a hamstring issue.