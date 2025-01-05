Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United transfer target Tyler Dibling had fond memories of playing at St James’ Park.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder burst onto the scene with Southampton Under-21s by scoring a first-half hat-trick against Newcastle Under-21s back in 2022. Since then, Newcastle have been monitoring Dibling’s progress as he has developed into a first-team regular at Southampton.

The Magpies tried to sign Dibling on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 when his youth contract at Southampton expired.

Dibling was snapped up by Premier League rivals Chelsea instead before making a U-turn and rejoining Southampton two months later. The teenager made his first Premier League appearance against Newcastle at St James’ Park back in August 2024.

Newcastle have continued to monitor Dibling this season and could make a move for the youngster amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

After scoring his hat-trick in 2022, Dibling admitted playing at Newcastle was ‘a real buzz’.

Tyler Dibling is believed to the subject of interest from Newcastle United after a string of impressive displays this season. | Getty Images

Speaking at the time to Southampton’s website, Dibling said: "Yeah, it was good. A hat-trick in the first half, I've never done that before. The fans were good, considering there weren't that many.

"It was a real buzz, and it was nice to play in a stadium like this. All the [goals were the] same. That's what I do most, pick it up and drive, have a bang – and hopefully it goes in.”

Dibling has been used as a right-winger or through the middle for Southampton and has scored twice in the Premier League so far this season. With Newcastle likely to be quiet in January, any potential move for Dibling would wait until the summer transfer window.