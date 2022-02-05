After losing Andy Carroll to Liverpool on deadline day, being 4-0 down at half-time to Arsenal left a dark mood around St James’s Park.

Arsenal were simply awesome in the first-half to leave a shell shocked Newcastle trailing in their wake at half-time.

However, a remarkable second-half turnaround, sparked by a needless red card to Abou Diaby, was capped off by the late-Cheick Tiote with memories to last a lifetime for the 52,000 fans inside St James’s Park that day - well, the ones who didn’t leave the game early that is of course.

Unbelievably it has been 11 years have passed since that day - so where are the players that featured for the Magpies that afternoon now?

Here, we take a look at how each player’s career looked after that day and, of course, remember the man who scored the equalising goal that afternoon:

1. Steve Harper After retiring from the game in 2016, Harper has made a return to St James’s Park and is now Academy Manager at Newcastle United, a role he started in July last year. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. Danny Simpson Simpson was one of Newcastle’s most consistent players during his time on Tyneside. After leaving to join QPR in 2013, he then moved to Leicester where he had a very successful five year stint, winning the Premier League with the Foxes in 2016. He currently plays for Bristol City in the Championship, aged 35. Photo: Jamie McDonald Photo Sales

3. Mike Williamson Williamson had spells at Wolves and Oxford United before moving back to the north east to play for Gateshead. After some off-field problems, ending in their demotion from the National League, Williamson became player-manager of the Tynesiders who currently sit top of the Vanarama National North. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Fabricio Coloccini The Argentine spent eight years on Tyneside and left in 2016 with supporters full of fond memories of the defender. After spells at San Lorenzo and Aldosivi, Coloccini retired from football last month aged 39. Photo: Mark Runnacles Photo Sales