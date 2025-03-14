Newcastle United are pushing ahead with plans to build a new stadium away from St James’ Park.

The club have undergone a lengthy consultation process over the past couple of seasons which has seen the possibility of a St James’ Park expansion to in excess of 60,000 and the construction of a new state-of-the-art stadium explored. Expanding St James’ Park poses many logistical challenges while finding the space for a new stadium without moving it out of the city centre would also prove difficult.

Newcastle insist a decision on the stadium is yet to be made but, behind the scenes, work is progressing. Following the takeover, Newcastle’s stance was that they would not leave its St James’ Park home.

But that stance has softened in the last 18 months with a new stadium now understood to be the preferred option. A new stadium would help Newcastle maximise revenue and combat Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle are now planning to build a new ‘65,000-capacity super stadium on Leazes Park’ with plans for it to be an elite arena in world football. The stadium would be located behind the current St James’ Park site, retaining the city-centre location without impeding on Newcastle’s current home and ability to play football there.

New stadium costs are not included in PSR calculations so the club’s budget would be at the discretion of the owners. PIF governor and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan recently visited Tyneside for a board summit last month and is claimed to be fully behind a new stadium project.

A new state-of-the-art stadium will have a ‘bubble-wrap-type’ exterior like Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena. Mail Online’s report adds that Newcastle are preparing to take their stadium plans to the Government with an expectation of being given the green light to proceed with the ‘ambitious development’.

While Al-Rumayyan is said to be behind the project, PIF, who own an 85% stake in Newcastle, are still yet to sign off on the new stadium plans. But official communication is expected once the project is approved by all parties.

Darren Eales addresses new stadium plans

Last week, Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales was asked about the new stadium plans and described the situation as the club getting ‘all our ducks in a row’.

“It's a huge decision for the club, something we've spoken about being a once-in-a-generation decision,” Eales said. “It's something we want to get right.

“We're at a situation where we did the initial feasibility, we followed that up, we've discussed it with our ownership and we want to make sure we have got everything right, all our ducks in a row. We said that we'd talk with the fans and the Fan Advisory Board but this is an opportunity and ownership is very much looking to make this investment, we just want to make sure it's the right investment, strategically for the club, the city, the region and that takes us doing a lot of work, due diligence and making sure at the right time that we go to those external stakeholders as well and get everyone aligned.

“We're looking to get something done in the near future but I can't really say anymore than that. Work is going on and I think you've seen it from just the general discussions we've had it is something we're taking very seriously because it's a hugely important decision.