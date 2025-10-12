Newcastle United winger Johnny Emerson has suffered a serious knee injury. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A Newcastle United youngster has confirmed a major injury blow on social media this past week.

Newcastle United winger Johnny Emerson is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after confirming he has suffered an ACL injury.

The 19-year-old is yet to feature for Newcastle Under-21s this season after missing the opening weeks of the campaign following a hernia operation in the summer.

But as he pushed to return to fitness, Emerson suffered a devastating knee injury that will keep him out until 2026.

Newcastle are no strangers to ACL injuries with Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles previously ruled out for around 14 months with the injury. Sven Botman was out for around 10 months following an ACL injury and surgery on his knee.

ACL injuries are often given a six to 12 month recovery period, though this can differ depending on the individual and whether there are any setbacks in the rehabilitation process.

NUFC winger confirms ACL injury via social media

Emerson broke the news of his ACL injury via his Instagram account as he posted an image of himself in a hospital bed along with the caption: “Heartbroken to have torn my ACL, but successful surgery and recovery starts now.”

Emerson has been a key part of Newcastle’s Under-21s squad in recent seasons and even earned a call-up to Eddie Howe’s first-team squad for the pre-season trip to Hull City in July 2024, shortly after signing his first professional contract with the club.

The Carlisle-born, Scotland youth international made his first-team debut off the bench against Hull before going on to make 18 appearances for Newcastle Under-21s in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy last season, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

But the highlight of Emerson’s time at Newcastle’s academy so far came in the 2023/24 UEFA Youth League as he helped Newcastle claim their first-ever win in the competition by scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Johnny Emerson’s determination set to shine through for NUFC

Emerson’s determination to recover from his injury setback and come back stronger for Newcastle was to be expected given the hard work and desire to improve he has previously displayed on and off the pitch at academy level.

The young winger had extra training sessions last season to work on his shooting and crossing.

“It’s something I’ve been working on after training, doing extra shooting or crossing with the coaches,” Emerson said previously.

“To see it is paying off feels worth it and hopefully I can carry that on and gets me in a better place until the end of the season.

“You’ve got to be selfless for the team but selfish in terms of wanting goals and assists because you want to help the team but striving to be the best player in every game.

“That’s the mentality that I train and play with. I’ve definitely benefited from that to try and be the best player in everything I do.”