Newcastle United admin team takes playful aim at Alan Pardew following Paul Dummett's Premier League milestone

Newcastle United's admin team have taken a playful aim at Alan Pardew following Paul Dummett's 100th Premier League appearance for the Magpies.

Pardew, who spent four years at St James's Park, told the Geordie-born left-back at 21-years-old that he would never make it as a top-flight player - as revealed by Dummett himself.

"When I got told I wasn't good enough (by Pardew), I just said it was up to me to prove him wrong," Dummett told.

"As soon as I said that, he knew I had the right attitude, because he said 'that's the attitude I want to see from my players'.

"I've always had a good attitude with wanting to learn and wanting to get better, and that's probably why I'm still playing for Newcastle now.

"I've always had that belief in myself and the confidence that I was good enough, and I had to prove to certain managers who didn't believe that."

However, whilst Rafa Benitez's side earned a priceless point at Watford on Saturday, the day marked Dummett's 100th Premier League outing for his boyhood club.

Newcastle, releasing an interview with the 27-year-old on Monday morning, opted to refer back to Pardew's comments from almost six years ago - making him look a bit silly...

"As a 21-year-old, @PaulDummett was told by Alan Pardew that he'd never play in the top flight for Newcastle United," the tweet read.

"On Saturday he made his 100th @PremierLeague appearance for the club he's supported all his life.

"Congratulations Paul!"

Well done to Dummett indeed - spare a thought for Pardew's poor error of judgement, though.