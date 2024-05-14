Newcastle United have confirmed a new deal for one of their academy’s brightest prospects.

19-year-old defender Alex Murphy has signed a new ‘long-term’ contract with the club after breaking into the first-team this season. The teenager impressed during the Premier League Summer Series in pre-season and has since featured in the Premier League matches against Chelsea and Sheffield United this season.

Murphy, who can play at both left-back and centre-back, joined Newcastle from Galway United in 2022 and has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level as well as being a regular in Eddie Howe’s matchday squads this season. He follows 17-year-old Lewis Miley in agreeing a new long-term deal after breaking into the first-team. Last month, Newcastle confirmed a new contract for Brazilian midfielder Joelinton which runs until 2028.

There are still five senior players currently set to leave the club at the end of their contract this summer. Loris Karius, Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett have deals that run until the end of June. Kell Watts and Jeff Hendrick have been out on loan this season but are set to leave Newcastle as free agents this summer.

Newcastle will also secure 19-year-old defender Lewis Hall to a permanent contract this summer after triggering an obligation to buy clause in his loan move from Chelsea for £28million. The fee paid to Chelsea will represent a Newcastle record transaction for a teenager, smashing the £8.5million paid to Sporting CP for Hugo Viana in 2002.

