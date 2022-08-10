Newcastle United agree deal to sign former Celtic starlet following successful trial

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle will pay a five-figure fee to the Scottish League Two club for the 19-year-old, according to the Daily Record.

Smith has been on trial with Newcastle’s Under-21s squad during pre-season and is now set to complete a move to the Tyneside club.

The Magpies have strengthened their academy squads over the summer with the signings of promising youngsters Charlie McArthur, Alex Murphy and Jordan Hackett from Kilmarnock, Galway United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

A photograph taken on April 30, 2022 shows a general view of St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England prior to the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith is a product of Celtic’s academy but left the club last summer to become East Fife’s first-choice goalkeeper.

At just 18, he amassed 28 appearances between the sticks for the Scottish side last season.