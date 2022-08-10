Newcastle United agree deal to sign former Celtic starlet following successful trial

Newcastle will pay a five-figure fee to the Scottish League Two club for the 19-year-old, according to the Daily Record.
Smith has been on trial with Newcastle’s Under-21s squad during pre-season and is now set to complete a move to the Tyneside club.
The Magpies have strengthened their academy squads over the summer with the signings of promising youngsters Charlie McArthur, Alex Murphy and Jordan Hackett from Kilmarnock, Galway United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United 'closing in' on £13m striker following St James's Park visit
-
2
Newcastle United hope to beat Leeds and Everton to sign £15m forward after missing out on target
-
3
Supercomputer forecasts surprise finishes for Newcastle United, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Everton after contrasting opening day results
-
4
Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies and West Ham ‘enquire’ about England star, Toon consider ‘fresh bid’ for Everton player
-
5
Newcastle United ‘submit enquiry’ for Chelsea star as Manchester United ‘agree deal’ for Magpies target
Read More
Smith is a product of Celtic’s academy but left the club last summer to become East Fife’s first-choice goalkeeper.
At just 18, he amassed 28 appearances between the sticks for the Scottish side last season.
Smith's arrival will see him join up with Newcastle’s academy sides where he will compete with goalkeepers Will Brown, Max Thompson and Steven Bessent.