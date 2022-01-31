Eddie Howe has been looking to sign a left-back in this month’s transfer window, and the club has agreed a loan for Targett, according to the Daily Mail.

Aston Villa could allow the 26-year-old to leave Villa Park on loan after signing Lucas Digne, who had also been a target for Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion centre-half Dan Burn is set to complete a £13million move to United.

The 29-year-old can also play at left-back.