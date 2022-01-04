Newcastle United agree £12m deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid

The England international is expected on Tyneside for a medical to become Newcastle’s first signing of the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

Trippier was absent from Altetico Madrid training on Tuesday morning following a transfer offer from Newcastle.

The 31-year-old played in Atletico's 2-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday where he was seen to be the last player on the pitch applauding fans after the game.

Trippier’s arrival will be the first of several expected January arrivals at St James's Park as Eddie Howe aims to keep the club in the top flight despite their worst ever start to a Premier League season.

While the reported initial fee for Trippier is relatively modest, it is understood that the former Tottenham Hotspur defender will become the club’s highest paid player ever with a weekly wage in the region of £160,000 according to 90Min.

