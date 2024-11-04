Newcastle United made it consecutive 1-0 wins against Arsenal at St James’ Park over the weekend.

Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game on Saturday as Newcastle claimed three points. And a year ago today (Monday, November 4) The Magpies won 1-0 with Anthony Gordon scoring the only goal of the game.

While there were no real complaints over Saturday’s result, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hit out at Gordon’s winner last season as ‘an absolute disgrace’.

Gordon’s winner was subject to three separate VAR checks for offside, the ball going out of play and a foul by Joelinton but passed all three - much to Arsenal’s dismay.

Arteta said after the match last year: “How the hell this goal stands? It’s incredible and I feel embarrassed. It’s an absolute disgrace that this goal stood. It’s not a goal, for many reasons, it’s not a goal."

But Newcastle aimed another cheeky dig at The Gunners after Saturday’s win by posting a throwback to Gordon’s goal on social media.

The club’s official accounts posted Gordon’s goal along with the caption: “On this day last year @anthonygordon was on target in a fairly uncontroversial victory at St. James’ Park!”

Although Newcastle have deemed it a ‘fairly uncontroversial victory’, it was anything but in Arsenal’s eyes. United have now won three of their last four home matches against Arsenal in the Premier League.