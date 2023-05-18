It’s a big evening at St James’ Park as Newcastle United prepare for a crucial Premier League fixture in their bid to secure a top four finish and UEFA Champions League football next season.

Eddie Howe’s side welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the North East who enter the match on the back of a hugely impressive win over Arsenal last weekend. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window gets closer and closer.

Newcastle, along with Chelsea, are reportedly ‘interested’ in signing a midfielder who has been a crucial part of Napoli’s Serie A winning side this season. Elsewhere, a former United player was apparently offered a coaching role at Liverpool but decided against it in favour of extending his playing career. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Thursday, May 18:

Newcastle United and Chelsea ‘interested’ in Slovakian star

According to a report from Caught Offside, Chelsea and Newcastle United are said to be interested in signing Napoli midfielder Stanislas Lobotka. The 28-year old Slovakian international may have gone under the radar compared to teammates like Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but has been a crucial part of his team’s success this season and winning the Serie A title.

The defensive midfielder has made 46 appearances in all competitions this season, having joined from Celta Vigo for €24 million in 2020. The report describes him as “a tidy player with great ball-playing ability” and says he would be “a great fit for either side, especially Chelsea.”

Liverpool ‘offer’ coaching role to Milner

Liverpool have officially confirmed that James Milner will be leaving Anfield this summer after eight highly successful years at the Merseyside club. Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also be departing with all of their contracts set to expire.