Eddie Howe’s right-hand man, affectionately nicknamed ‘Mad Dog’ by the Newcastle United fan base, has become a cult figure on Tyneside. Whether it’s his antics on the sidelines of games or his reactions during their post-match dressing room photos, Tindall has become an important part of Newcastle’s match day.

However, for fans of other clubs, these small details haven’t gone unnoticed. A Twitter account, named ‘Jason Tindall desperate to be centre of attention’, has been set-up to highlight the times Tindall is seemingly overshadowing the coaches and players around him.

The account has gained traction over the last few days - leading to both Newcastle United and Eddie Howe directly and indirectly responding to the criticism. On Thursday, the club tweeted a picture of Tindall on the sidelines of St James’ Park alongside a goat emoji.

And Howe, who has worked alongside Tindall throughout his time at Newcastle and at Bournemouth, addressed the claims that his assistant ‘steals the limelight’ at times. Speaking on CBS Sports’ Golazo Morning Footy show, Howe said: “That’s interesting and not something we’ve ever talked about really. We’re both very active on the sidelines and I’ve encouraged Jason to be that way.

