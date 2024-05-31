Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has dropped a hint over his future amid summer transfer speculation.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has revealed his desire to play in the ‘biggest competitions’ as speculation surrounding his future at the Gtech Community Stadium grows. Mbeumo netted nine times for Brentford last season as he was tasked with filling the void left by Ivan Toney’s suspension from football during the first half of the campaign.

Mbeumo’s stock has risen considerably in the last few years and, like a few of his current teammates, has been linked with a move away from Brentford this summer. According to reports, both Newcastle United and Liverpool have shown interest in signing Mbeumo this summer.

Liverpool are preparing for their first summer window under new boss Arne Slot, whilst Newcastle United could look to strengthen their forward line with a versatile forward reportedly on their shopping list.

Liverpool are preparing for their first summer window under new boss Arne Slot, whilst Newcastle United could look to strengthen their forward line with a versatile forward reportedly on their shopping list. Mbeumo would fit this perfectly and showcased his strengths against Eddie Howe’s side during their encounter on the final day of the Premier League season.

Although the Cameroon international didn’t score on that day, he was unfortunate to see an assist chalked off by VAR for marginally straying offside in the build up to Ivan Toney’s very early opener. L’Equipe have reported on interest in Mbeumo from St James’ Park and Anfield and, speaking to the outlet, the Bees winger suggested that he had ambitions of playing at the highest level - something that he may not be able to achieve at Brentford.

Mbeumo said: “I’ve spent five seasons at Brentford, at a club that knew how to help me grow and take a step forward. But yes, I want to play in the biggest competitions, in the best clubs. It’s still enticing to see some big teams interested in me. We’ll see.”

He added: “Going abroad very young is never easy, in an unfamiliar environment, a new language. Even though I had an academic foundation, it wasn’t easy at the beginning – but you get used to it.

