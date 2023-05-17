The end of the Premier League season is in sight with the race for the top four and for European football still very much hotly contested.

Newcastle United face Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday as they look to tighten their grasp on the top four while the Seagulls, coming off the back of an impressive 3-0 win at Arsenal, are also fighting for spot in Europe next season. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window fast approaches.

The Magpies are being tipped to make a bid for a former Chelsea man but it looks like Manchester United are also thinking of doing the same. Elsewhere, an Arsenal and Newcastle linked player is said to be ‘definitely leaving’ his current club this summer. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Wednesday, May 17:

Newcastle United and Man Utd ‘tipped to bid’ for ex-Chelsea man

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among the clubs tipped to bid for former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer. The England international is currently with AS Roma in the Italian Serie A.

The 25-year old will apparently make a decision on his futrer at the end of the current season with a move back to the Premier Lague thought to be a possibility. Abraham has also apparently received messages from his former Chelsea team-mate Reece James calling for him to return to the Blues.

Newcastle United and Arsenal linked star ‘definitely leaving’ Leicester City

Youri Tielemans will reportedly definitely be leaving Leicester City this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside. The Belgian midfielder is out of contract this summer and has been linked with several top clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.