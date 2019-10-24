Newcastle United and Premier League gossip: Ex-England star delivers verdict on returning Matt Ritchie
Former England and Tottenham Hotspur stopper Paul Robinson has tipped the returning Matt Ritchie to have a major impact on Steve Bruce’s side.
Newcastle United posted photos of the Scottish international back amongst first-team training on social media earlier today.
The 30-year-old former Bournemouth player has been out since a poor challenge from Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury at the end of August. Robinson, however, believes he could have a key part to play.
Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “He’s [Ritchie] been out a while, he’ll be like a new signing for Steve Bruce. He’s obviously not had him around much while he’s been there.
“Pictures of him coming out and back training again, it’s only good. As a fellow professional, you see players who have been out a long time, you know how frustrating it is yourself.
“It’s still a long journey to go when you get back to the grass, there’s still a lot of conditioning and strength and physical work to get you back but yeah, early signs seem very good.”
Elsewhere in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Eriksen has been linked with a host of top European sides, including Juventus, as his contract edges towards expiry this summer.
Finally, Chelsea scout Pat de Visser has urged Frank Lampard to re-sign former defender Nathan Ake.
The Dutch centre-back Ake came through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge but was sold to Bournemouth in 2017 after failing to make the step-up to the first team.