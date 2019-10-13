Newcastle United and Premier League gossip: Magpies have £10m option to sign loan star whilst Manchester United transfer could benefit Steve Bruce
Newcastle United will have to pay Eintracht Frankfurt £10m if the Magpies are to secure the services of loan star Jetro Willems beyond the end of the season.
The 25-year-old Dutchman signed a season’s loan deal at St James’s Park in the summer.
Reports in England have suggested Newcastle would have to part with £6m should they wish to make the deal permanent, but German newspaper Bild disagree with this.
Bild state The Magpies have a £10m clause. Newcastle chairman Mike Ashley parted with a €1m loan fee this summer Frankfurt are reportedly pleased Willems is impressing on Tyneside, hoping to pocket a decent fee.
Elsewhere in the Premier League, details of Manchester United’s, the team Newcastle beat last week, staggering wage bill have been revealed.
The mammoth £332million yearly wage bill is an all-time high in English football and has grown by an incredible £100m (43%) in past three-years.
The Red Devils’ boast several big stars on huge wages, despite the club’s underachievement, including David De Gea, who recently signed a new £375,000-a-week deal, and Paul Pogba, earns £290,000 a week.
In other Manchester United news, reports suggest the club £70million to lure Declan Rice from West Ham United – should a deal prove successful, it could spell the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interest in Toon midfielder Sean Longstaff.
His performances have attracted the attention of those in charge at Old Trafford in recent months.