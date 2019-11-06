Newcastle United and Premier League round-up: Rafa Benitez and Salomon Rondon struggle at Dalian Yifang

Rafael Benitez shakes hands with Salomon Rondon during their time at Newcastle United.

Rafa Benitez started strongly in his new role as Dalian Yifang manager. After signing former Magpies striker Salomon Rondon, the Chinese club enjoyed a decent spell, winning five, drawing two and losing just once in the season’s opening eight games.

Since then, Benitez and Rondon have been knocked out of the cup, have won just once since August, lost five of their last seven in all competitions and now sit ninth in the Chinese Super League.

In other Newcastle United news, former Midfielder Joey Barton is due in court accused of assaulting a rival manager.

The Fleetwood Town manager, 37, is alleged to have pushed then-Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel at the South Yorkshire club's Oakwell stadium on April 13, leaving him with a damaged tooth. READ MORE.

