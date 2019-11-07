Newcastle United and Premier League transfer round-up: Arsenal linked with £22m defender

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce.

The 27-year-old has played in all of Frankfurt's 12 league games this season including a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal. The Gunners will be without Dani Ceballos as they prepare to face Leicester City on Saturday.

"He has a small injury but I don't think he is [going to be available] for the next weeks," Emery told BT Sport.

Elsewhere, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is a major doubt for his side's top-of-the-table clash against title rivals Liverpool this weekend after suffering an injury in the Champions League earlier this week. Speaking after the game, City manager Pep Guardiola said “It’s a muscular problem, it was a risk so we took him off as he was feeling it late in the first half.”

The Spaniard was asked about the keeper’s chances of playing at the weekend and he responded saying “I don’t know”.

