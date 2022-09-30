Newcastle United and Wolves ‘interested’ in South Korean star as Arsenal ‘join race’ for Barcelona-target

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle ‘interested’ in Mallorca star

According to reports from Spain, both Newcastle United and Wolves have shown an interest in signing South Korean international Kang-In Lee.

Kang In Lee of RCD Mallorca (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Lee, 21, has been in impressive form for Mallorca this campaign, registering three assists and one goal so far in La Liga.

Adept at playing on the wing or behind a striker, Lee has been attracting attention from the Premier League with both Wolves and the Magpies credited with a ‘particular interest’ in the South Korean.

Lee, who burst onto the scene with Valencia after moving from his native Korea, moved to Mallorca on a free transfer last summer and is now valued at £8.1million by Transfermarkt.

Newcastle United’s Soccer AM representatives

Newcastle United loan manager Shola Ameobi will be a guest on Soccer AM on Saturday morning.

Ameobi, who took up his position as loan manager at the club in June 2019, described his role at the club back in June.

Ameobi said: “I always want to help the next generation. I always look back on the help that I got growing up, and I feel I have a sense of duty to do the same.

"We want to see Newcastle United players come from this region, and I really want to help the next group of players.

"That’s why I’m in the role I’m doing. I think it’s really important we do invest in our youth.”

In addition to Ameobi’s appearance on Soccer AM, six Newcastle United fans have been invited to take part in the volley challenge during the programme.

The show will air at 10:30am on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football.

Arsenal ‘eye’ Neves

Elsewhere in the Premier League, it is being reported that Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves could be on the move with both Barcelona and Arsenal interested in his services.