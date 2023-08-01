Anticipation for the new Premier League season is high and Newcastle United have a very tough start to the new campaign when they host Aston Villa. Both teams scored convincing home wins last year whilst their Premier League Summer Series clash in Philadelphia saw the pair play out a very entertaining 3-3 draw.

With anticipation, however, comes great demand for match tickets and a new ballot system for matches. This system gives all members an opportunity to attend games this year and the club have announced how the ballot system will work ahead of the clash with Villa.

When does the ticket ballot open?

The ballot for Newcastle United’s game with Aston Villa opens at 10am on Wednesday, August 2. Members have until 10am on Friday, August 4 to enter the ballot.

When will fans be notified about tickets?

Successful supporters will receive a confirmation email of their purchase after the registration period has closed and the random ballot has been conducted. Supporters can also check the ‘My Account’ section of their online ticketing account to see if they have been successful or not.

How much are tickets and can successful applicants sit next to each other?

Supporters who are successful in getting a ticket will be randomly assigned a seat in St James’ Park with prices ranging from £44 to £74. Payment will be taken after the ballot has been drawn.