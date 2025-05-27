Several Newcastle United players are awaiting confirmation on their future at St James Park after the Magpies qualified for the Champions League.

Newcastle United are facing a potentially transformative summer as they prepare to return to the Champions League for the second time in Eddie Howe’s managerial reign.

There has been a lot of talk about potential arrivals with the Magpies focusing their attention on adding a goalkeeper, centre-back, right winger and striker to their ranks during a unique summer transfer window. United have been linked with the likes of Liam Delap, Bryan Mbeumo, James Trafford and Marc Guehi on a regular basis in recent months as they look to heed Howe’s call for speed and dynamism in the transfer market as he aims to bolster his squad to enable them to cope with an increasingly hectic fixture schedule that lies in wait next season.

There will also be several outgoings too and there are question marks over the future of the likes of Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier, Sean Longstaff and Matt Targett as they enter the final 12 months of their contract this summer. John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie, Jamal Lewis and striker Callum Wilson are all out of contract this summer as it stands and major decisions will have to be made over their future at St James Park. A whole host of United’s academy products are also awaiting news of their prospects of extending their time at the club but it is expected the Magpies will continue to add to their youth ranks with similar moves to the ones that have brought the likes of Leo Shahar, Kacey Wooster and Baran Yildiz to Tyneside in recent seasons.

But when do Newcastle United have to release their retain list for the 2025/26 season?

When do Newcastle United have to release their retained list?

According to Football Association regulations, Magpies supporters won’t have to wait too long to discover details of the club’s retained list. TheFA.com states ‘a completed list must be submitted by 1st June each season, as per FA Rules’. That appears to run inline with the Premier League, with clubs in the top end of the English game usually releasing their retained list in the week after a season comes to a close.

What has Eddie Howe said about Callum Wilson’s future?

AFP via Getty Images

“Let’s wait and see,” said Howe after Sunday’s defeat against Everton. “We’re going to sit down and talk with his representatives. What I can say is that Callum Wilson is, and has been, an incredible footballer for Newcastle. He’s someone who epitomises the spirit that has got us to where we are. He’s professional, brave – to come here and be the number nine in the manner and the moment he did, it was a difficult moment in the club’s history. The club needed hope – and Callum gave them hope. He dealt with the pressure and responsibility that role brings unbelievably well.”

Who is already leaving Newcastle United this summer?

Magpies academy midfielder James Huntley has already confirmed his 13-year association with his boyhood club has come to a close as his current contract comes to a close and fellow midfield Ellis Stanton will also depart next month.

