Newcastle United approach for midfielder is 'one to watch', Southampton plot raid for £10m Toon star

Whether the Magpies will able to do that remains to be seen, however, especially given how tight funds have supposedly been this summer.
One area that the Newcastle boss is keen to improve on is in defence after his side shipped four-goals against West Ham on Sunday.
Bruce believes going forward his team is strong but he wants to see improvements at the back.
Speaking recently, he said: “I never give up on trying to improve the squad and if there’s somebody out there who can improve us and we can do it, then we’ll try to act.
“I think the forward end of the pitch is as strong as we’ve had in a long, long time.
“Of course we’re always trying to improve and I, personally, think we have to improve defensively.
“We’ve conceded far too many goals, we’ve conceded four already this season and it’s something I think we need to address next.
“At the forward end of the pitch, we’ve got [Miguel] Almiron, Dwight Gayle and Joelinton, we’ve got a lot of bodies there who, for me, can score a goal.
“We’re always looking to improve the squad but defensively we now have to start addressing that and getting that balance right.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…