Newcastle United are a 'massive club' says Wolves defender plus Faitout Maouassa discusses January interest

Wolves defender Ryan Bennett is expecting a 'tough game' when Newcastle visit Molineux on Monday night.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side sit 14 points ahead of United and have moved up to seventh in the Premier League following three successive wins.

But Bennett still believes Newcastle are a 'massive club' and have the players to cause a threat,

“You look at Newcastle and it’s a massive club," said Bennett.

"There’s always that expectation there, even now the fans believe they are not doing as well as they think they should be.

“But you go there and it’s similar to us; if you start well as an away team, the fans will be on the players’ backs.

“There’s also things going on behind the scenes that people are not too happy about, but you look at some of the signings they’ve made, some of the sorts of contracts the players are on there, and it’s still a massive club and it’s going to be a tough game.”

United broke their transfer record to sign Paraguay international Miguel Almiron last month, while full-back Antonio Barreca also arrived from Monaco.

Before signing the Italian, reports in France claimed Newcastle bid for Rennes defender Faitout Maouassa, who is on loan at Ligue 1 side Nimes.

The deal didn't materialise, but the 20-year-old defender doesn't believe he's ready for the Premier League just yet.

"I must admit, with Newcastle, it did shock me because everyone dreams of playing in the Premier League," Maouassa told L'Equipe when asked about Newcastle's interest.

"But I was not ready. I still have to grow."