Newcastle United are now a big draw in the USA – thanks to Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United are set to draw a big audience in the USA.

The club's Premier League home game against Huddersfield Town has been chosen for live broadcast after Miguel Almiron was signed from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United.

Almiron, signed in a club-record deal which could cost United £21million, came off the bench to make his debut in last week's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

And the 24-year-old, the MLS's costliest export, is set to make his first appearance at St James's Park against Huddersfield, who are propping up the Premier League.

NBC have changed their schedule so they can broadcast the fixture in response to interest in Almiron's move to English football.

Newcastle's home game against Burnley on February 26 will also be screened by the network.