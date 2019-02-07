Newcastle United arrange surprise friendly

Rafa Benitez will take his Newcastle United players to Spain for a five-day training camp.

The camp, which includes a friendly, will follow Monday night's friendly against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

United, without a game because of their fourth-round FA Cup exit, will play a friendly against CSKA Moscow on February 16 at the 3,500-capacity Pinatar Arena, near Murcia.

Newcastle played Royal Antwerp at the stadium over three 45-minutes periods during a 21-dasy fixture break in March last year.

The game has been arranged to top up the players’ fitness ahead of the February 23 home game against Huddersfield Town.

United are 15th in the table, and two points above the relegaiton zone, ahead of the Wolves game.