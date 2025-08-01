Newcastle United news: Eddie Howe’s starting XI could look totally different when they face Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Newcastle United’s Premier League season gets underway in just over a fortnight’s time when they make the trip to face Aston Villa at Villa Park. Whilst it has been a frustrating summer in the transfer market to date for the Magpies, all of that could change if they get one or two signings through the door in the coming weeks.

Unai Emery’s side will pose a very tricky test for Newcastle United on the opening day of the season, however, and will be keen to avenge the set of results on the final day of the season that saw them miss out on Champions League football. The looming cloud of Alexander Isak’s future has hopefully been solved by then and an answer, one way or another, has been provided by the player and club.

Here, we take a look at what Eddie Howe’s starting XI for that clash against Aston Villa could look like based on all the latest transfer rumours. Would you like to see this team start at Villa Park on Saturday 16 August? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

GK: Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale’s move to Newcastle United is expected to be rubber stamped imminently. Ramsdale will compete with Nick Pope for a starting spot when the new season gets underway

RB: Tino Livramento

Livramento was brilliant towards the end of last season and with England U21’s this summer. He could be a real force to be reckoned with next season.

CB: Marc Guehi

Guehi has long been a target for Newcastle United and whilst their interest in his services may have cooled in recent weeks, reviving a deal for the Crystal Palace man is not against the realm of possibility.

CB: Sven Botman

Hopefully Botman can stay fit this season and remind everyone of his immense qualities after two frustrating campaigns.

LB: Lewis Hall

Hall was one of Newcastle’s best players last season before injury curtailed his campaign. There is huge excitement surrounding what he can deliver next term if he remains injury free.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes will again lead the side next season. His first campaign as captain was near-perfect as they won a trophy and secured Champions League qualification.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali has become one of the Premier League’s best midfielders and will be a shoe-in to start most matches next season.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton’s absence towards the end of last season reminded everyone just what a force he is in the middle of the park.

RW: Anthony Elanga

Newcastle United fans are desperate to see Elanga in Premier League action and see what the club’s big summer signing can do.

ST: Benjamin Sesko

Although it looks like Manchester United currently have the edge in the race for Sesko’s signature, that could all change by the time the first game of the season rolls around, especially if Isak leaves the club.

Gordon had an underwhelming season last year by his usual sky-high standards and will be desperate to hit the ground running next year.