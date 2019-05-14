Newcastle United attacker confirms summer exit via social media post

Callum Roberts has confirmed he will leave Newcastle United at the end of his contract this summer.

It is understood that the Magpies opted against handing the 22-year-old a new deal, despite him being on the club's books since he was a junior.

Roberts marked his only first-team start with a goal in January during United's 4-2 win against Blackburn Rovers in an FA Cup third round replay.

It came four years after his first senior appearance when he replaced Haris Vuckic as a 79th-minute substitute, also in an FA Cup tie at Leicester City.

Roberts' career looked to heading in the right direction when he joined Colchester United in January, however would make just three substitute appearances before being swiftly recalled.

He returned to play a pivotal part in the under-23s set-up, who narrowly missed out on promotion to Premier League Division 1 following a play-off final defeat at Southampton last night.

"Would like to thank everyone associated with @NUFC for my time at the club," Roberts posted on his Twitter account.

"From progressing through every age group to playing and scoring in the first team is things i will never forget.

"I would also like to thank all the coaching staff and players I've played with for making me the player and person i am today.

"When one door closes another always opens and I'm already looking forward to the future. Again thank you and all the best @NUFC"

Roberts has been linked with a switch to Greek side Panathinaikos with former Newcastle defender Nikos Dabizas reportedly holding talks with the player and his agent.