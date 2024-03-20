Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Newcastle United Premier League away fixtures have been postponed as a result of the FA Cup this season.

Newcastle's progress to the quarter-final of the competition saw the Premier League trip to Crystal Palace postponed. The Magpies played Manchester City instead but were beaten 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA Cup semi-finals take place on the 20th and 21st April. While Newcastle aren't involved in the competition, they were originally scheduled to face Manchester United at Old Trafford that weekend.

But Man United's 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final has seen them progress to face Coventry City in the semi-final at Wembley Stadium next month. As a result, the Newcastle league match will have to be rearranged.

This leaves two of Newcastle's five remaining away matches this season needing to be rescheduled as midweek fixtures. The Magpies have already faced Man United in a midweek fixture at Old Trafford this season as Eddie Howe's side won 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.

After exiting the FA Cup last weekend, Newcastle have 10 games remaining in their season. Howe's side currently sit 10th in the table on 40 points, seven points behind Manchester United in sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City's match away to Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea's match at Brighton & Hove Albion will also have to be rearranged for other dates as they take place on FA Cup semi-final weekend when City face Chelsea at Wembley.

Sixth place is currently the Europa Conference League qualification place but changes are expected by the end of the season. Should England be granted an extra Champions League spot based on UEFA coefficients, sixth place will secure Europa League football and seventh would get Conference League.

An extra Europa League spot will be granted to the FA Cup winners. But if that team has already qualified for Europe on league position, the Europa League spot will go to the next highest-ranked Premier League side.

This means sixth and seventh place could qualify for the Europa League with eighth place qualifying for the Conference League. But there are still many variables to consider before the European qualification positions are finalised.