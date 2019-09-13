Newcastle United BACK in Europe – 25 years on from the Magpies' continental return with a five-goal show at Royal Antwerp
Buses to Belgium, 5000+ Geordies in Antwerp, a goal within a minute, five goals and a Rob Lee hat-trick.
By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 13th September 2019, 12:06 pm
It’s 25 years to the day Newcastle United returned to Europe after a 17-year exile with a 5-0 win at Royal Antwerp thanks to Lee’s treble and goals from Scott Sellers and Steve Watson.
Here we take a look at that famous night – relive it with footage, images and quotes from the time. Scroll down and see below for a bit of romantic nostalgia.