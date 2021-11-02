Newcastle United backed to sign 'top player' from Premier League rivals by Sunderland legend
Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes Newcastle should move for the Premier League’s ‘best dead ball specialist’ in January.
Newcastle sit second-bottom of the Premier League and many supporters are turning their hopes towards a January transfer window revolution that can help them escape the drop come May.
One player that has been linked with a move is Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Kevin Phillips believes it would be a real statement of intent from Newcastle if they could prise him away from St Mary’s.
“Ward-Prowse is a top, top player,” Phillips told Football Insider.
“It would take a fair bit of money to get him out of Southampton though because he signed a new deal at the beginning of the season. He committed to the club. It would take something special to get him out of there.
“For me, he’s the best dead-ball specialist in the Premier League. That is why he’d be a massive asset for Newcastle. It would be an exciting signing.”