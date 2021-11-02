Newcastle sit second-bottom of the Premier League and many supporters are turning their hopes towards a January transfer window revolution that can help them escape the drop come May.

One player that has been linked with a move is Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Kevin Phillips believes it would be a real statement of intent from Newcastle if they could prise him away from St Mary’s.

“Ward-Prowse is a top, top player,” Phillips told Football Insider.

Newcastle United should move for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse according to Kevin Phillips (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“It would take a fair bit of money to get him out of Southampton though because he signed a new deal at the beginning of the season. He committed to the club. It would take something special to get him out of there.

“For me, he’s the best dead-ball specialist in the Premier League. That is why he’d be a massive asset for Newcastle. It would be an exciting signing.”

