Newcastle United battle Crystal Palace for Wolves star, Toon 'promise' to resurrect South American's career

Hi-Vis Premier League Nike Flight winter match ball. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Magpies face Leicester City, Liverpool, both Manchester clubs and Rafa Benitez’s Everton before the January transfer window opens, a window that should allow the new owners to strengthen the current squad.

Ensuring they do strengthen in the winter window must be a priority, according to former Toon-favourite Rob Lee.

Lee, who played just-shy of 350 games in all competitions for the Magpies, believes that without reinforcements, Newcastle will be relegated in May:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If Newcastle don’t bring in any reinforcements, we’ll go down.” Lee told Coffee Friend.

“The players have improved since Eddie Howe has come in, but still, if Newcastle don’t get players in, it’s wise enough to know they aren’t good enough [to keep the club up]. There’s a reason why Newcastle are where they are.”

Lee did, however, single out Callum Wilson out for praise, however, he also stressed the need to ensure Newcastle’s no.9 stays fit for the season:

"I was at the game on Saturday [against Burnley], Callum Wilson scored the goal, but did we look like scoring any more? We had a couple of chances, but Callum Wilson seems to be the only person scoring. If he gets injured, we’re in serious trouble because no one else is scoring goals.”