Newcastle United battle Crystal Palace for Wolves star, Toon 'promise' to resurrect South American's career
Before any signings can be made in January, a tricky festive period is coming up for Newcastle United.
The Magpies face Leicester City, Liverpool, both Manchester clubs and Rafa Benitez’s Everton before the January transfer window opens, a window that should allow the new owners to strengthen the current squad.
Ensuring they do strengthen in the winter window must be a priority, according to former Toon-favourite Rob Lee.
Lee, who played just-shy of 350 games in all competitions for the Magpies, believes that without reinforcements, Newcastle will be relegated in May:
“If Newcastle don’t bring in any reinforcements, we’ll go down.” Lee told Coffee Friend.
“The players have improved since Eddie Howe has come in, but still, if Newcastle don’t get players in, it’s wise enough to know they aren’t good enough [to keep the club up]. There’s a reason why Newcastle are where they are.”
Lee did, however, single out Callum Wilson out for praise, however, he also stressed the need to ensure Newcastle’s no.9 stays fit for the season:
"I was at the game on Saturday [against Burnley], Callum Wilson scored the goal, but did we look like scoring any more? We had a couple of chances, but Callum Wilson seems to be the only person scoring. If he gets injured, we’re in serious trouble because no one else is scoring goals.”
Newcastle’s next assignment in the Premier League is a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Brendan Rodgers’s Leicester as Eddie Howe aims to make it back-to-back victories.