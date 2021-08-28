Newcastle United battle Wolves for La Liga midfielder, Toon plot last gasp swoop for French defender

The Toon Army are looking at bringing in a player on loan in the final days of the transfer window.

But, asked if there was any money left to spend following the recent arrival of Joe Willock from Arsenal, the Magpies boss said: “I’ve made no secret to the fact with Covid there wasn’t a lot of money in the budget at all.

“There wasn’t enough money to buy Joe Willock, but we managed to do it, broke all our transfer rules from the last few years.

“I always said we maybe needed one or two to leave as well. That hasn’t happened. We’re in this situation where, yes, we haven’t got a lot of money. There’s no money to be had.

“However, is there a loan deal like Joe Willock? Look how well he did for us. We’ve had one or two who’ve done extremely well. That’s the market we’re looking at.

“We’re still got the decision on the goalkeepers, and I’ll make that decision over the weekend, because Karl’s had some tests over the last couple of days. We’ll see how he is. I’ve said all along we’ll probably be in the loan market, rather than anybody walking through the door as a permanent signing.”

