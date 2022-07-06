17-year-old centre-back Charlie McArthur follows Alex Murphy, Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Jordan Hackett through the door.

Like Murphy and Hackett, McArthur will join up with Newcastle’s academy side ahead of the new season.

McArthur joins from newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, subject to international clearance. The Magpies agreed personal terms with the Scotland Under-17 captain last month.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

McArthur, who turned 17 in May, has been lauded as one of the brightest young prospects in Scottish football having broken into Kilmarnock’s first team. He appeared four times for the Scottish Championship winners last season.

Due to his potential, the 6ft 2in central-defender has attracted interest from several other Premier League clubs including Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham and Wolves with a £275,000 bid previously reported.