Newcastle United bizarrely linked with £43m-rated title winner as Magpies flop nears exit door

Lille defender Sven Botman is reportedly interesting Newcastle United. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

The start of the top-flight season is just under a fortnight away – with West Ham United first up at St James’s Park.

Steve Bruce is pushing for new signings but it’s not proving to be an easy task.

Joe Willock is the club’s number one target but plenty of other names are being linked with a move to Tyneside.

Here’s the latest gossip surrounding the Magpies:

Manchester United set £5m loan fee for Axel Tuanzebe

Manchester United will reportedly demand a £5m loan fee for defender Axel Tuanzebe.

The Sun reports that Newcastle and Aston Villa are among those chasing his signature and the Red Devils do not plan to budge on their loan fee.

Bruce is in the market for a new central defender, with Tuanzebe’s name first popping up on the Magpies’ radar last week.

Bruce signed the 23-year-old for Villa before he went on to play a big part in their return to the Premier League during the 2018/19 season.

Yoshinori Muto set to return to Japan – reports

Reports in Japan claim Yoshinori Muto is set to sign for Vissel Kobe.

Muto, having returned from a loan spell with Eibar in La Liga, is not in Bruce’s plans as Newcastle look to move him on.

The 29-year-old had been linked with a move to Greece with Aris Salonika but an agreement could not be reached.

However, it’s now claimed Muto will return to Japan with Vissel Kobe after featuring just 28 times for United and scoring two goals since arriving for £9m from Mainz.

Toon linked with £43m-rated centre-back

Newcastle have been credited with an interest in Lille defender Sven Botman.

But it’s virtually impossible that the 21-year-old will end up on Tyneside due to his reported £43million price tag.

L’Equipe names the Magpies, Manchester City, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur as potential suitors.

Botman, a Netherlands under-21s international, moved to Lille and was a key part of the side that lifted the Ligue 1 title last season.

