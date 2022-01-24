Newcastle United board 'update' clarified as Eddie Howe and his players train in Saudi Arabia

The club has had a three-member board since October’s £305million takeover. Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan sits on the board along with co-owners Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben.

There was speculation over the weekend that they would be joined on the board by Majed Al Sorour, the chief executive officer of Golf Saudi.

Al Sorour attended this month’s FA Cup tie against Cambridge United at St James’s Park with Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns 80% of the club. Al Sorour was a professional footballer with Saudi side Al Nassr before embarking on a career in business. However, there has not yet been a new board appointment.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe and his players are in Saudi Arabia for a week-long training camp. The team will play a friendly against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad on Friday.

