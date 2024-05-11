Callum Wilson has suffered a fresh injury blow for Newcastle United just three games after returning to the side.

Wilson made his first start in over two months during last weekend’s 4-1 win at Burnley, opening the scoring to mark his return to the side following a pectoral injury. But the striker has now suffered a subsequent injury which has ruled him out of Newcastle’s final home game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 32-year-old has scored 10 goals for Newcastle in all competitions this season but has now missed 24 matches. He is Newcastle’s only change from the win over Burnley with Elliot Anderson coming back into the side in his place.

Explaining Wilson’s absence, head coach Eddie Howe said: "Just feeling not 100 per cent today. A little of tightness, it's not an injury as such."

It will see head coach Eddie Howe revert to a 4-3-3 formation with Martin Dubravka keeping his place in goal and a back four of Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall. Anderson will be alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff in midfield while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon will play either side of Alexander Isak in attack.

The Magpies have been boosted by the return of Kieran Trippier on the bench after two months out with a calf injury.

Newcastle head into the match sitting sixth in the Premier League table, two points clear of Chelsea and Manchester United in seventh and eighth respectively with three games remaining. Ending with a win at St James’ Park would put The Magpies in control when it comes to claiming a European qualification spot ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

1 . Martin Dubravka Dubravka starts in goal ahead of Nick Pope. Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Livramento continues to impress in Kieran Trippier’s absence and has been given the nod again this weekend. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Emil Krafth After a shaky start at Turf Moor, Krafth settled into his centre-back role and performed very well. Brighton may pose one or two more questions than Burnley did last weekend, however. Photo Sales