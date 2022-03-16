Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe reveals what he is expecting from Everton crowd at Goodison Park
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is preparing for a ‘severe’ test at Everton on Thursday night (7:45pm kick-off).
The Magpies are looking to get back to winning ways after seeing their nine game Premier League unbeaten run end at Chelsea on Sunday.
They face an Everton team that they beat 3-1 at St James’s Park last month and sit 17th in the table.
The match is crucial for Frank Lampard’s side in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League for the first time. They have lost their last four league matches without scoring with only goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three as it stands.
Following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Wolves, the Everton players were booed off the pitch at Goodison Park.
But Howe expects the home fans to get behind their team come Thursday evening.
“I'm sure it'll be a very big occasion and we have to be fully prepared for what will be a really good atmosphere,” Howe said ahead of the match.
"I think there will be a lot of emotion in the game that we'll need to handle ourselves and control our start to the game and try to impose ourselves as we have in this spell of away games.
"I've been really impressed with how we've conducted ourselves. It's going to be a severe test because Everton have a really good squad of players and I really admire Frank and the work he's doing so we're going to have to be at our best.”
Howe has also played down the ‘must-win’ title attached to the match, particularly from an Everton perspective.
“Every team has games to play and nothing will be decided on this game,” added the Magpies head coach.
“We know it's an important game for us and we're not concerned about Everton and their situation.
"That is for Frank to discuss but for me we need to bounce back from the defeat against Chelsea although there was positives, we were disappointed to lose so it's about getting a good reaction to that disappointment and making sure we continue our good performances because the lads, on the road, the last few games have been really, really good and we need to carry on with those types of performances.”