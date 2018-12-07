Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez provides injury update on first-team duo ahead of Wolves clash

Rafa Benitez could receive a timely injury boost ahead of Sunday's clash at home to Wolves.

The Magpies boss expects Kenedy to be available again after 22-year-old winger missed Wednesday's draw at Everton with a toe injury.

"Kenedy is fine, he has been training," said Benitez ahead of the visit of Nuno Espírito Santo's side.

"Hopefully he can train tomorrow, and then he will be available.”

Benitez could also welcome back Paul Dummett, after the left-back suffered a muscle injury while on international duty with Wales.

“If (Dummett) trains tomorrow without any problem, he is another option,” added Benitez when asked about his defensive options.

In Dummett's absence, Benitez deployed a back three at Burnley, when Matt Ritchie was operated as a wing-back.

Ritchie will also be back in contention for this weekend's game after missing the trip to Goodison Park through suspension.

Full-back Javier Manquillo was brought into the side for the games against West Ham and Everton.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles started his first game for over a month against the Toffees while Yoshinori Muto returned to the bench after limping off against Watford in November.

Newcastle sit 14th in the Premier League but will have a realistic chance to climb in the next few weeks.

The Magpies' next three games are all against teams in the bottom half of the table before a tricky trip to Liverpool on Boxing Day.

After the Wolves fixture, the Magpies face a trip to Huddersfield before a home clash with Fulham.