Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce responds to new Allan Saint-Maximin injury fears
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has responded to Allan Saint-Maximin’s new injury fears.
By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 20:14 pm
Updated
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 20:15 pm
The winger – a second-half substitute – returned from injury for United in their 0-0 home stalemate with Brighton at St James’s Park.
But he was visibly holding his hamstring in the closing stages.
"We hope it's just impact but I haven't asked the doctor at all about anything yet,” said Bruce.
"We're in tomorrow, we're nursing a few injuries so we'll just have to see."