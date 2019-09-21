Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce responds to new Allan Saint-Maximin injury fears

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has responded to Allan Saint-Maximin’s new injury fears.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 20:14 pm
Updated Saturday, 21st September 2019, 20:15 pm
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United shoots during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on September 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The winger – a second-half substitute – returned from injury for United in their 0-0 home stalemate with Brighton at St James’s Park.

But he was visibly holding his hamstring in the closing stages.

"We hope it's just impact but I haven't asked the doctor at all about anything yet,” said Bruce.

"We're in tomorrow, we're nursing a few injuries so we'll just have to see."