Newcastle United are expecting interest in winger Harvey Barnes as the club contemplates January sales.

Barnes joined Newcastle from Leicester City for £38million in 2023 and has since scored 10 goals in 36 Premier League games for the club. But with only 13 of those games being starts, the 27-year-old has grown frustrated as he has struggled to find a regular spot in Eddie Howe’s line-up.

Anthony Gordon has often been preferred to Barnes on the left wing.

Of the players who aren’t guaranteed starters for Newcastle when fit, Barnes is viewed as one of the more sellable assets in the squad. While the club are keen to help hold of Barnes, they could recoup a significant amount of the fee paid for him last summer.

According to The Telegraph, the club are ‘braced’ for interest in Barnes in 2025.

That would help ease any Premier League Profitability and Sustainability rule pressure ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Miguel Almiron is a player the club would be open to selling in January while Kieran Trippier has also been linked with a move away.

Callum Wilson’s future is uncertain with the striker starting just two matches in 2024 and heading into the final six months of his contract.

Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring for Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest. | Getty Images

Both sporting director Paul Mitchell and head coach Howe have admitted that player sales will be necessary as the club looks to avoid a repeat of last summer which they felt forced to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability rules.

“What I will say is that trading is essential,” Howe said. “Both in and out - to the model of PSR. The days where teams don't sell players are, unless your revenue streams are so big, are gone.

“So I think our revenue streams aren't where we want them to be.

"We are trying to grow them so I think trading in and out is going to be essential. Hopefully, it is not going to be players that we are forced to sell like we were in that situation [in June selling Anderson and Minteh] with a couple of days with deadlines approaching. Hopefully, it is a more stable setting but you can't guarantee anything.”

Mitchell has been critical of Newcastle’s recruitment strategy in recent seasons and admitted the club must learn to sell better in future transfer windows.

“I think sales need to become part of our strategy but that shouldn’t be a detriment to our performance,” he said back in September. “Every institution I’ve been at has sold players for quite substantial amounts but, without doing the analysis, I don’t think we’ve ever suffered in performance for that. And that’s the model we need to entrench here.”